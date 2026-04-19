Mustafayev: Common Turkic history core project of Turkic Academy

One of the most important projects currently being implemented by the International Turkic Academy is the academic writing of the common Turkic history, its president Shahin Mustafayev said, Report informs.

Speaking at a panel titled "A century of language and identity: from the Baku Turkological Congress to Turkic integration" held as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Mustafayev said the issue was first raised during the First Turkological Congress.

He noted that the development of terminology in Turkic languages was among the most discussed topics at that congress.

"The Turkic Academy has large-scale projects in this area. Terminological dictionaries in various fields are being prepared and published. These dictionaries cover nine Turkic languages, as well as terms in English and Russian. They will serve as an important scientific basis for the formation and development of a common Turkic terminology," he said.

Mustafayev added that a comprehensive inventory of archaeological and architectural monuments across the Turkic world has been compiled and published in three volumes.

"In general, many initiatives in the field of Turkology today are based on ideas discussed and shaped during the First Turkological Congress. In this regard, that congress played an extremely important role in the intellectual, cultural and historical development of the Turkic world," he said.