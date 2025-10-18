Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Louvre exhibits works by Azerbaijani artists

    Cultural policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 11:22
    Louvre exhibits works by Azerbaijani artists

    Works by Azerbaijani artists are on display at the Carrousel du Louvre exhibition hall of the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris as part of the International Contemporary Art Fair, Report informs.

    The exhibition features works not only by renowned Azerbaijani artists such as Arif Huseynov and Sirus Mirzazadeh, but also by young artists.

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva also visited the exhibition. The works by Azerbaijani artists reflect the country's rich culture, history, nature, and architectural monuments.

    The international exhibition, which opened on October 17, will last two days. Hundreds of artists from 28 countries are participating.

    Louvre Azerbaijan artists
    Photo
    Luvr muzeyində azərbaycanlı rəssamların əsərləri sərgilənir
    Photo
    В Лувре экспонируются работы азербайджанских художников

    Latest News

    12:10

    Ukrainian envoy congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    12:01

    Azerbaijani scientist appointed to senior position at Radford University

    Education and science
    11:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijani judokas claim three medals on first day of Grand Prix in Mexico

    Individual sports
    11:22
    Photo

    Louvre exhibits works by Azerbaijani artists

    Cultural policy
    11:14

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market falls by nearly $1

    Energy
    11:02

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post about Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to Vatican

    Foreign policy
    10:56

    UN talks on Azerbaijan's efforts to combat climate change

    Foreign policy
    10:41

    Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in US

    Foreign policy
    10:32

    ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment Fund

    Finance
    All News Feed