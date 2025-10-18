Louvre exhibits works by Azerbaijani artists

Works by Azerbaijani artists are on display at the Carrousel du Louvre exhibition hall of the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris as part of the International Contemporary Art Fair, Report informs.

The exhibition features works not only by renowned Azerbaijani artists such as Arif Huseynov and Sirus Mirzazadeh, but also by young artists.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva also visited the exhibition. The works by Azerbaijani artists reflect the country's rich culture, history, nature, and architectural monuments.

The international exhibition, which opened on October 17, will last two days. Hundreds of artists from 28 countries are participating.