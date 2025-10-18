Louvre exhibits works by Azerbaijani artists
Cultural policy
- 18 October, 2025
- 11:22
Works by Azerbaijani artists are on display at the Carrousel du Louvre exhibition hall of the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris as part of the International Contemporary Art Fair, Report informs.
The exhibition features works not only by renowned Azerbaijani artists such as Arif Huseynov and Sirus Mirzazadeh, but also by young artists.
Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva also visited the exhibition. The works by Azerbaijani artists reflect the country's rich culture, history, nature, and architectural monuments.
The international exhibition, which opened on October 17, will last two days. Hundreds of artists from 28 countries are participating.
Latest News
12:10
Ukrainian envoy congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of IndependenceForeign policy
12:01
Azerbaijani scientist appointed to senior position at Radford UniversityEducation and science
11:44
Photo
Azerbaijani judokas claim three medals on first day of Grand Prix in MexicoIndividual sports
11:22
Photo
Louvre exhibits works by Azerbaijani artistsCultural policy
11:14
Azerbaijani oil price in global market falls by nearly $1Energy
11:02
Hikmat Hajiyev shares post about Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to VaticanForeign policy
10:56
UN talks on Azerbaijan's efforts to combat climate changeForeign policy
10:41
Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in USForeign policy
10:32