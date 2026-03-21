International Nowruz Day celebrated worldwide
Cultural policy
- 21 March, 2026
- 09:00
March 21 is observed as International Nowruz Day, marking a centuries-old tradition celebrated by millions around the globe.
The United Nations General Assembly declared the date as International Nowruz Day during its 64th session in 2010, recognizing the cultural significance of the holiday.
A year earlier, in 2009, Nowruz was inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, highlighting its historical and cultural value.
Meaning "New Day" in Persian, Nowruz is celebrated by more than 300 million people as the beginning of a new year. The holiday has been observed for over 3,000 years across regions including the Caucasus, the Balkans, the Black Sea basin, Central Asia, and the Middle East.
Latest News
10:17
Turkish MFA condemns Israel's attack on southern SyriaRegion
09:51
Moldovan parliament approves in 1st reading withdrawal from agreement on establishing CISOther countries
09:38
Video
Leyla Aliyeva makes post on Ramadan holidayDomestic policy
09:25
Trump administration sues Harvard alleging failure to protect Jewish studentsOther countries
09:14
Australia's Northern Territory braces for Tropical Cyclone Narelle impactOther countries
09:00
International Nowruz Day celebrated worldwideCultural policy
21:32
President Ilham Aliyev made Novruz holiday post on social media accountsDomestic policy
21:00
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: US, Ukraine, Russia agree on principles for monitoring ceasefireOther countries
20:55