Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    International Nowruz Day celebrated worldwide

    Cultural policy
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 09:00
    International Nowruz Day celebrated worldwide

    March 21 is observed as International Nowruz Day, marking a centuries-old tradition celebrated by millions around the globe.

    The United Nations General Assembly declared the date as International Nowruz Day during its 64th session in 2010, recognizing the cultural significance of the holiday.

    A year earlier, in 2009, Nowruz was inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, highlighting its historical and cultural value.

    Meaning "New Day" in Persian, Nowruz is celebrated by more than 300 million people as the beginning of a new year. The holiday has been observed for over 3,000 years across regions including the Caucasus, the Balkans, the Black Sea basin, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

    International Nowruz Day
    Bu gün Beynəlxalq Novruz günüdür
    Сегодня мир отмечает один из древнейших праздников - Новруз

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