Strong cooperation has been established between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, with the organization's regional office in Baku playing a special role in its development, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Azerbaijan Abdulhakeem AlSenan said, Report informs.

He made the statement while speaking at the first congress of the Union of Composers of the Turkic World in Baku.

He noted that holding the congress during the period of honoring the legacy of Uzeyir Hajibayli is no coincidence.

"Uzeyir Hajibayli formed the modern musical identity of Azerbaijan. He showed us that culture is one of the fundamental pillars for preserving national identity. The work of Uzeyir bey proves to the whole world once again that music has no language. Music is universal," AlSenan said.