Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    ICESCO: Uzeyir Hajibayli shaped Azerbaijan's musical identity

    Cultural policy
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 11:57
    ICESCO: Uzeyir Hajibayli shaped Azerbaijan's musical identity

    Strong cooperation has been established between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, with the organization's regional office in Baku playing a special role in its development, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Azerbaijan Abdulhakeem AlSenan said, Report informs.

    He made the statement while speaking at the first congress of the Union of Composers of the Turkic World in Baku.

    He noted that holding the congress during the period of honoring the legacy of Uzeyir Hajibayli is no coincidence.

    "Uzeyir Hajibayli formed the modern musical identity of Azerbaijan. He showed us that culture is one of the fundamental pillars for preserving national identity. The work of Uzeyir bey proves to the whole world once again that music has no language. Music is universal," AlSenan said.

    Uzeyir Hajibayli Abdulhakeem AlSenan ICESCO
    İCESCO-nun ofis direktoru: Üzeyir bəy yaradıcılığı bütün dünyaya bir daha sübut edir ki, musiqinin dili olmur
    ИСЕСКО: Узеир Гаджибейли сформировал музыкальную идентичность Азербайджана

    Latest News

    17:55

    US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military says

    Region
    17:48

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:30

    Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Riyadh

    Other countries
    17:10
    Photo

    TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Cultural policy
    16:50

    Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UN

    Other countries
    16:30

    Ukrainian Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

    Foreign policy
    16:10

    Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US accepts its terms - parliamentary speaker

    Region
    15:50

    French diesel prices hit fresh record amid global supply disruption

    Other countries
    15:31
    Photo

    Khojavand hosts large-scale events for City Day

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed