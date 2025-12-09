Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation, ICESCO sign agreement

    Cultural policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 09:08
    Heydar Aliyev Foundation, ICESCO sign agreement

    The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) have signed an agreement on project aimed at empowering and promoting the social inclusion of the conflict–affected women across the three regions of Nigeria on December 8, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The signing took place during the meeting between Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Salim bin Mohammed Almalik, ICESCO Director-General, on the margins of the international conference on the theme "Launch of the AI Index for the Islamic World" in Baku.

    The ICESCO Director General expressed his gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for the excellent organization of the event in Baku.

    He expressed his confidence that the discussions held during the conference would contribute to the enhancement of cooperation in AI among the ICESCO member states.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to the ICESCO Director General for constant support provided to Azerbaijan, and holding of events aimed at promoting the Azerbaijani culture.

    They noted that the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, as well as the effective and close relations of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, chaired by Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, with ICESCO, serve to boost this cooperation.

    The meeting also reviewed the future projects in science, education and culture between the two organizations.

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation Azerbaijan ICESCO
    Photo
    Heydər Əliyev Fondu ilə ICESCO arasında saziş imzalanıb
    Photo
    Фонд Гейдара Алиева и ИСЕСКО подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве

    Latest News

    09:53

    EU to announce decision on confiscating frozen Russian assets within next two weeks

    Other countries
    09:47

    China executes former official of Huarong offshore finance unit for graft

    Other countries
    09:38

    Zelenskyy reveals candidates for new head of Ukraine's Presidential Office

    Other countries
    09:37
    Photo

    41 historical artifacts of Anatolian origin repatriated to Türkiye from US

    Region
    09:32

    CBA currency exchange rates (09.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:21

    Trump unveils $12B aid package for farmers hit by trade war

    Other countries
    09:17

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:12
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation explore cooperation

    Domestic policy
    09:08
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation, ICESCO sign agreement

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed