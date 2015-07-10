Heydar Aliyev Foundation holds concert within Azerbaijan "National Day" in "Expo Milano 2015"

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani artists performed in a "National Day" organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijani pavilion at the "Expo Milano 2015" International Exhibition.

Report informs, the concert to popularize the Azerbaijani culture to local residents and visitors of the pavilion from other countries started with performance of State Chamber Orchestra after Gara Garayev at the Auditorium Hall in "Expo Milano".

A concert by Azerbaijani Peoples Artists Azer Zeynalov, Samir Jafarov, Honorary Artists Afag Abbasova, Nigar Shabanova and young violinist Elvin Ganiyev was conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Teymour Goychayev.

A grandiose presentation of national rhythms has been held in Azerbaijani national pavilion with the performance of Natig rhythm group.

The Azerbaijani State Dance Group headed by people's Artist Afag Melikova performed at the event. The Azerbaijani music and dances aroused keen interest among the visitors of the pavilion. The visitors also viewed Azerbaijani athletes show.

The pavilion also featured presentation of national cuisine and mugham music. Azerbaijani Mugham singers Arzu Aliyeva and Ilkin Ahmadov performed Azerbaijani national music mugham which was entered to UNESCO`s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

An IDEA – Biodiversity Park, created in the yard of the national pavilion features information about the activity of the IDEA - International Dialogue for Environmental Action, various environmental projects and programs of entertainment. The monitor in the IDEA – Biodiversity Park demonstrated the video about Azerbaijan, as well as the first European Games hosted by the country.

The event brought together Executive Director of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, as well as attendees of other countries` pavilions representing in Expo Milano 2015, public figures of Italy.

Held under the motto Feeding the Planet, Energy for Life, Expo Milano brought together 140 countries, only 54 out of them represented by their national pavilions.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Milan Expo 2015 with organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. With area of 1800 square meters, the Pavilion presents Azerbaijan's ancient history and deeply-rooted cultural heritage along with the rich environment, energy resources and unique biodiversity the country is widely recognized. With its extarordinary concept and design, the Pavilion is to host a variety of presentations.

According to the Organizing Committee, Azerbaijan was among the first countries to meet the requirements set forth to the participating states since the initial phases of the preparation to the Milan Expo 2015, as well as in terms of presentation of the Pavilion's format and content.

The foreign media and leading Italian channels named Azerbaijan as the leader for the National Pavilion's construction and design. A number of national official delegations and the management of the Exposition emphasized a very specific concept of the Azerbaijani pavilion and its full relevance to the selected theme that makes it really stand out among the others.