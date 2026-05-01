Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Fariz Huseynli says measures taken to protect 73 monuments in Baku's Bayirsheher

    Cultural policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 13:47
    Fariz Huseynli says measures taken to protect 73 monuments in Baku's Bayirsheher

    Measures are being taken regarding the protection of 73 monuments in Baku's Bayirsheher, said Fariz Huseynli, chief consultant of the International and Public Relations Sector of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, during a panel session dedicated to Media agenda in the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture held within the framework of the 3rd forum on social processes in the media sphere organized by the Media Development Agency, Report informs.

    According to him, measures are being taken to include 33 monuments in the registry:

    "There will be a total of 106 monuments in that area. Relevant institutions are monitoring their protection. All historical monuments in the area will be preserved."

    Baku cultural monuments
    Fariz Hüseynli: Bayır şəhərdə 73 abidənin qorunması ilə bağlı tədbirlər görülür
    В Байыршехере под охраной находятся 73 памятника культуры

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