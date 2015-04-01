"Euronews" channel launches program on Azerbaijan

Baku.1 April. REPORT.AZ/ A program on "Azerbaijani life" was launched in the framework of the cooperation with "Euronews" famous TV channel broadcasted in many countries of the world. The program of "Life" was presented by a French journalist Monica Pinna, Report informs.

It was noted at the beginning of the program that the symbols in different colors of Novruz holiday announced the arrival of spring, this holiday is celebrated by 300 million people around the world, including the Central Asian countries, as well as in Azerbaijan with the special celebration.

"Euronews" channel is considered one of the leading international news channel that has the audience more than 300 million people in 150 countries over the world including not only the European countries, as well as Asia, Africa and America. Within the cooperation of "Euronews" channel, the commercials on tourism and culture potential of the country were broadcasted.