Documentary feature film 'The Window Leading to Victory' premiered in Baku
Cultural policy
- 07 November, 2025
- 20:21
The documentary feature film "The Window Leading to Victory" was presented at the Nizami Cinema Center in Baku.
According to Report, the film, dedicated to the 5th anniversary of Victory, was created by Mubariz Asgarov, a member of the Audiovisual Council and an honored journalist.
The 44-minute film tells the story of Dilgam Asgarov, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by Armenian separatists.
The film was produced with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Film Agency, the Audiovisual Council, the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, Qulp Studio, and Referans Medical Group.
