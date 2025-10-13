Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan, Turkmen peoples share strong bonds of friendship

The Azerbaijani and Turkmen peoples have strong friendship relations, according to Murad Huseynov, Deputy Culture Minister of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days in Azerbaijan, Huseynov mentioned that cultural ties between the two countries further reinforce these existing friendly relations.

"The interstate relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is also at a high level," he added.

The deputy minister described the Culture Days as an opportunity to gain deeper insight into Turkmen culture.

"We hope that cultural cooperation will continue to grow," he said.