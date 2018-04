Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Days of Azerbaijani Culture will be held in Crete, Greece.

Report was told at the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Greece, the event will be organized by the embassy with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and province of Crete.

In the framework of the events in various cities of Crete June 1-4, the audience will be presented works of Azerbaijani theaters, mugham and Azerbaijani folk dances.