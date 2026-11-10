Concert held in Shusha to mark Victory Day and City Day

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A concert was held in Shusha to mark November 8 – Victory Day and City Day.

The event was organized jointly by the Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration and Garabagh University, the administration told Report's Karabakh bureau.

The concert, featuring performances by lecturers and students of Garabagh University's Faculty of Arts, created a festive atmosphere for the city's residents.

A spectacular fireworks display followed the concert.