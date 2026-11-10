Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Concert held in Shusha to mark Victory Day and City Day

    Cultural policy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 00:04
    Concert held in Shusha to mark Victory Day and City Day

    A concert was held in Shusha to mark November 8 – Victory Day and City Day.

    The event was organized jointly by the Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration and Garabagh University, the administration told Report's Karabakh bureau.

    The concert, featuring performances by lecturers and students of Garabagh University's Faculty of Arts, created a festive atmosphere for the city's residents.

    A spectacular fireworks display followed the concert.

    Concert held in Shusha to mark Victory Day and City Day
    Concert held in Shusha to mark Victory Day and City Day
    Concert held in Shusha to mark Victory Day and City Day
    Concert held in Shusha to mark Victory Day and City Day
    Concert held in Shusha to mark Victory Day and City Day
    Concert held in Shusha to mark Victory Day and City Day
    November 8 – Victory Day Shusha Garabagh University Concert program fireworks
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    Video
    Şuşada Zəfər Günü və Şuşa Şəhər Gününə həsr olunan konsert keçirilib
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    Video
    В Шуше организовали концерт, приуроченный ко Дню Победы и Дню города
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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