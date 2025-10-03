Book on Western Azerbaijan presented in Baku

A presentation was held in Baku for the book "The Topic of Western Azerbaijan in the 'Newspaper ‘Azerbaijan" (September 1918 – October 1919)."

According to Report, the book was published on the initiative and with the support of ADA University.

Speaking at the presentation, Milli Majlis deputy and Chair of the Parliamentary Initiative Group for the Return to Western Azerbaijan, Aziz Alakbarli, noted that following the proclamation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on May 28, 1918, there was an urgent need for a publication to cover its activities.

He stated that this mission was first taken up by the Azerbaijan newspaper. The newspaper published numerous materials on Armenia"s unfounded territorial claims against Azerbaijan, mass killings of Azerbaijanis in Zangezur, Nakhchivan, and Karabakh, the widespread extermination of Azerbaijanis living in Armenian territory, and their forced expulsion from historical lands. All these materials are compiled in the present book, he added.

The author of the publication, Azad Aghaoghlu, emphasized that the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, published between 1918 and 1920 in Azerbaijani and Russian, can be regarded as a chronicle of the ADR period.

ADA University Vice-Rector Fariz Ismailzada expressed that he considers the publication of the book to be very successful.