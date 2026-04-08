Belgium gets taste of Azerbaijani music thanks to cultural association Butam

Belgian audience was introduced to the rich musical traditions of Azerbaijan during an evening organized by the Cultural Association of Compatriots Butam on April 7. The event, held at the Verviers Conservatory with support from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium, showcased the country"s unique heritage, including mugham and the first opera in the East, composed by Uzeyir Hajibayli, according to Report's European bureau.

Guests enjoyed live performances from renowned Azerbaijani musicians. Sadikh Agamaliyev performed mugham and folk songs, Javid Salimov played the tar, and Emin Sadikhli performed on the kamancheh. The audience was particularly captivated by innovative renditions of classical Western pieces played on Azerbaijani instruments, which received enthusiastic applause.

The evening also featured dynamic dance performances. One highlight included a young dancer performing a fast-paced jig on one leg, perfectly in time with the accelerating rhythm of the music.

Organizers capped the event with symbolic gifts: the conservatory, founded more than 150 years ago, received a tar and a kamancheh, while Deputy Director Rachel Wintagen was presented with a traditional Sheki kalaghayi.

Organizers expressed hope that the event would not only introduce Azerbaijani music but also inspire students to learn the country"s instruments, fostering cross-cultural appreciation and creativity.