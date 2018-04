Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Concert of the Oslo Chamber Music Academy will be held on May 16 at the Baku Academy of Music.

Report informs, concert is timed to the national holiday of Norway - Constitution Day and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Norway and Azerbaijan.

During the concert, compositions of Ludwig van Beethoven, Johan Kwandal, Jalal Abbasov, Johan Svendsen will be performed.