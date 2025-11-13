Baku to host 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue next year
Cultural policy
- 13 November, 2025
- 12:17
In 2026, the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli said at the international congress titled "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia", Report informs.
Karimli noted that within the framework of the Baku process, initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held every two years, has become one of the main global platforms:
"At the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, the outcomes of today's congress, as well as regional and global challenges, will be discussed."
The minister invited congress participants to attend next year's forum in Baku.
Latest News
13:42
Isa Habibbayli: Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries united by centuries-old traditions, cultural kinshipRegion
13:32
Türkiye suspends C-130 aircraft flights after crash near Georgia borderRegion
13:30
Deputy Minister: Private sector adaptation to new demands is essentialFinance
13:20
Minister: Cultural co-op between Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries broadensCultural policy
13:10
Over 30 Azerbaijani firms join Silk Road business forum in UzbekistanBusiness
13:06
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan prioritizes export growth and import substitutionBusiness
12:52
Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan's budget expenditures grow by 30%Finance
12:34
Azerbaijan earmarks AZN11.3M for family, women, and children in 2026 budgetFinance
12:32