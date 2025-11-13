Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Baku to host 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue next year

    Cultural policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 12:17
    Baku to host 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue next year

    In 2026, the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli said at the international congress titled "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia", Report informs.

    Karimli noted that within the framework of the Baku process, initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held every two years, has become one of the main global platforms:

    "At the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, the outcomes of today's congress, as well as regional and global challenges, will be discussed."

    The minister invited congress participants to attend next year's forum in Baku.

    Azerbaijan Adil Karimli Ministry of Culture 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Gələn il Bakıda VII Ümumdünya Mədəniyyətlərarası Dialoq Forumu keçiriləcək
    В 2026 году Баку примет VII Всемирный форум межкультурного диалога

    Latest News

    13:42

    Isa Habibbayli: Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries united by centuries-old traditions, cultural kinship

    Region
    13:32

    Türkiye suspends C-130 aircraft flights after crash near Georgia border

    Region
    13:30

    Deputy Minister: Private sector adaptation to new demands is essential

    Finance
    13:20

    Minister: Cultural co-op between Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries broadens

    Cultural policy
    13:10

    Over 30 Azerbaijani firms join Silk Road business forum in Uzbekistan

    Business
    13:06

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan prioritizes export growth and import substitution

    Business
    12:52

    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan's budget expenditures grow by 30%

    Finance
    12:34

    Azerbaijan earmarks AZN11.3M for family, women, and children in 2026 budget

    Finance
    12:32

    Aida Balayeva: Kazakhstan pays special attention to strengthening interfaith dialogue

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed