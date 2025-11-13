Baku to host 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue next year

In 2026, the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli said at the international congress titled "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia", Report informs.

Karimli noted that within the framework of the Baku process, initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held every two years, has become one of the main global platforms:

"At the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, the outcomes of today's congress, as well as regional and global challenges, will be discussed."

The minister invited congress participants to attend next year's forum in Baku.