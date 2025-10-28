Baku International Arts Festival to feature world-renowned artists

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 15:04
    A press conference took place ahead of the Baku International Arts Festival, Report informs.

    The event was attended by the festival's honorary ambassadors - Fuad Ibrahimov, artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra; Aysel Mammadova, Azerbaijan's representative at Eurovision 2018; and Ismayil Iman, playwright and screenwriter.

    Festival PR manager Rashad Aliyev announced that the festival will run on weekends from October 31 to November 16, featuring a rich program of artistic events.

    "Considering the mission of promoting Baku internationally, the festival is planned to be held annually. Such festivals are considered high-level cultural events with significant tourism potential," he said.

    Conductor Fuad Ibrahimov noted that artists from many countries will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the festival.

    Playwright Ismayil Iman emphasized that this will be the largest event of its kind in Azerbaijan since the pandemic, adding:

    "As part of the festival, the world-famous dancer and choreographer Sharon Eyal will present the premiere of her work Delay the Sadness."

    Following the speeches, journalists' questions were answered.

    The festival is organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan. Leading venues across Baku will host performances by world-renowned directors, choreographers, and theater companies, including Sharon Eyal, Robert Lepage, Daniele Finzi Pasca, Yann Lippin, Guillaume Côté, Rimas Tuminas, and many other distinguished artists.

    Hər il Bakıda Beynəlxalq İncəsənət Festivalı keçiriləcək
    В Баку будет ежегодно проводиться Международный фестиваль искусств

