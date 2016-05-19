Azerbaijani MP to facilitate installation of monument of Chingiz Aitmatov in Ganja

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputies of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan headed by the head of the parliamentary group of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz friendship, deputy chairman of the Committee on Social Policy Musa Guliyev held a meeting at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan to Baku, Report informs referring to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This meeting was organized by the Embassy to review deputies to the current situation in Kyrgyzstan, the level of bilateral cooperation, as well as the tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, referring to the cross-cultural exchange issues, Guliyev expressed his readiness in case of interest of the Kyrgyz side to assist in the establishment of the monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in the city of Ganja.

During the meeting, Guliyev reiterated the need to expand contacts at the parliamentary level, and expressed readiness to provide full support to the activities of the Embassy.