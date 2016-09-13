Azerbaijani kalaghai and silk exhibited in Uzbekistan's Atlas Bayrami

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Atlas Bayrami was held by the joint organisation of Uzbekistan Representative of UNESCO and Uzbekistan Ministry of Culture and Sports and Fergana Regional Authority.

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan told Report that craftsmen and craftswomen in the field of sericulture, textiles made of Margilan silk and national clothes were exhibited in different regions of Uzbekistan.

In the Atlas Bayrami, the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre at the Azerbaijan Embassy in Uzbekistan demonstrated Azerbaijani kalaghai and clothes made of silk.

Margilan Central Museum played host to the Azerbaijan exhibition.

Azerbaijani kalaghai made of silk has caused a great interest of participants.