Azerbaijani culture promoted in Los Angeles

    Cultural policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 09:49
    Azerbaijani culture was showcased in Los Angeles, California, USA, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles wrote on X, Report informs.

    "With our cultural exhibition, national dances and traditional sherbet, we shared unforgettable moments at the Irvine Global Village," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Los Angeles culture
    Los-Ancelesdə Azərbaycan mədəniyyəti tanıdılıb
    На фестивале в США представлена азербайджанская культура

    09:49
