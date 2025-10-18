Azerbaijani culture promoted in Los Angeles
Cultural policy
- 18 October, 2025
- 09:49
Azerbaijani culture was showcased in Los Angeles, California, USA, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles wrote on X, Report informs.
"With our cultural exhibition, national dances and traditional sherbet, we shared unforgettable moments at the Irvine Global Village," reads the post.
Latest News
10:41
Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in USForeign policy
10:32
ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment FundFinance
10:28
Number of consular appointment days increased for Azerbaijani citizens in USForeign policy
10:23
Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham AliyevForeign policy
10:21
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Restoration of IndependenceDomestic policy
10:17
TURKSOY congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of IndependenceForeign policy
10:05
Photo
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps upMilitary
10:00
Permanent rep to UN: 409 Azerbaijani citizens fallen victim to landmines in post-conflict periodForeign policy
09:49
Video