Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani cuisine in France: 'Sabzi Plov' receives enthusiastic response in Blois

    Cultural policy
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 20:12
    Azerbaijani cuisine in France: 'Sabzi Plov' receives enthusiastic response in Blois

    The national Azerbaijani dish "Sabzi Plov" was presented at the culinary workshop of the Mirabeau Association in Blois, France, an organization dedicated to social integration and the development of culinary skills.

    According to Report, local residents learned about the richness of Azerbaijani cuisine and its table culture.

    Representing Azerbaijan, Narmina Mammadova prepared Sabzi Plov specifically for the guests. She noted that participants followed the cooking process with great interest, recorded the recipe, and carefully observed every detail.

    "It is a great honor for me to represent Azerbaijani cuisine. Around the table, our discussions went beyond culinary topics, covering Azerbaijan"s culture, art, and history. I am convinced that Sabzi Plov is one of the best choices for French guests," she said.

    The event concluded with the serving of traditionally brewed Azerbaijani tea and honey cake. Participants noted that the harmonious flavors left a strong and memorable impression on them.

    Sabzi plov Blois Azerbaijani cuisine
    Photo
    Fransada Azərbaycan mətbəxi təqdim olunub: Blua şəhərində "Səbzi plov" maraqla qarşılanıb
    Photo
    Азербайджанская кухня во Франции: Сябзи-плов встречен с интересом в Блуа

    Latest News

    20:25
    Photo

    Kamran Aliyev discusses cooperation with Istanbul's Deputy Prosecutor General

    Region
    20:19

    Israel becomes first country to sign joint AI declaration with US

    Other countries
    20:12
    Photo

    Azerbaijani cuisine in France: 'Sabzi Plov' receives enthusiastic response in Blois

    Cultural policy
    20:00

    Pashinyan invites Armenian citizens to dance

    Region
    19:48

    Reza Pahlavi promises elections in Iran if he returns to power

    Region
    19:26

    Ismail Safi: Azerbaijan pursuing more assertive policy after victory in Karabakh

    Region
    19:02

    Iran uninvited from Munich Security Conference

    Other countries
    18:50
    Photo

    Geneva hosts panel discussion dedicated to WUF13

    Business
    18:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan signs logistics agreement for hosting WUF13 – UPDATED

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed