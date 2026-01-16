Azerbaijani cuisine in France: 'Sabzi Plov' receives enthusiastic response in Blois

The national Azerbaijani dish "Sabzi Plov" was presented at the culinary workshop of the Mirabeau Association in Blois, France, an organization dedicated to social integration and the development of culinary skills.

According to Report, local residents learned about the richness of Azerbaijani cuisine and its table culture.

Representing Azerbaijan, Narmina Mammadova prepared Sabzi Plov specifically for the guests. She noted that participants followed the cooking process with great interest, recorded the recipe, and carefully observed every detail.

"It is a great honor for me to represent Azerbaijani cuisine. Around the table, our discussions went beyond culinary topics, covering Azerbaijan"s culture, art, and history. I am convinced that Sabzi Plov is one of the best choices for French guests," she said.

The event concluded with the serving of traditionally brewed Azerbaijani tea and honey cake. Participants noted that the harmonious flavors left a strong and memorable impression on them.