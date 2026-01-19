Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Azerbaijan to introduce expense compensation for foreign film producers

    Cultural policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 14:25
    Azerbaijan to introduce expense compensation for foreign film producers

    Azerbaijan plans to implement incentive measures to attract foreign producers to film production in the country.

    According to Report, relevant amendments have been proposed to the law on cinematography.

    The amendments were discussed at today's meeting of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament).

    Under the proposed changes, part of the expenses incurred in the production of foreign and joint films will be compensated. Partial reimbursement of costs will be carried out in the manner and under the conditions determined by the relevant executive authority.

    It was emphasized that the mechanism of partial cost reimbursement for foreign and joint films is a widespread and successful financial incentive in many countries. It helps attract foreign investment, develop the local service sector, and create new jobs.

    Azerbaijan Milli Majlis cinematography
    Azərbaycanda xarici və birgə istehsal filmləri üzrə çəkilmiş xərclər qismən geri ödəniləcək
    Азербайджан введет компенсации расходов для иностранных кинопродюсеров

    Latest News

    15:34

    Gas transit via Azerbaijan's main pipelines down slightly in 2025

    Energy
    15:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Malaysia discuss cooperation in emergency management

    Domestic policy
    15:22
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum annual meeting

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus surpassed $310M in 2025

    Finance
    15:00

    Azerbaijan posts 1% increase in gas extraction in 2025

    Energy
    14:58

    Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population rises by 8%

    Finance
    14:45

    ANAMA: Over 500 hectares of land cleared of mines last week

    Domestic policy
    14:36

    Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10.2 million

    Social security
    14:34

    Iran President Pezeshkian urges swift removal of internet restrictions

    Other countries
    All News Feed