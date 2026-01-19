Azerbaijan to introduce expense compensation for foreign film producers

Azerbaijan plans to implement incentive measures to attract foreign producers to film production in the country.

According to Report, relevant amendments have been proposed to the law on cinematography.

The amendments were discussed at today's meeting of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament).

Under the proposed changes, part of the expenses incurred in the production of foreign and joint films will be compensated. Partial reimbursement of costs will be carried out in the manner and under the conditions determined by the relevant executive authority.

It was emphasized that the mechanism of partial cost reimbursement for foreign and joint films is a widespread and successful financial incentive in many countries. It helps attract foreign investment, develop the local service sector, and create new jobs.