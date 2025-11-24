Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan showcases its cultural heritage at Luxembourg International Market

    Cultural policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 18:05
    Azerbaijan showcases its cultural heritage at Luxembourg International Market

    The LuxAz Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Friendship Association represented Azerbaijan with a national stand at the Luxembourg International Market on November 21–23.

    According to Report, the stand was organized with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Azerbaijani embassies in Belgium and Luxembourg.

    Azerbaijan has been participating in this prestigious charity fair for 15 years, promoting the country's cultural heritage, cuisine, and national values.

    During the event, Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Xavier Bettel, visited the Azerbaijani stand, learning about cultural exhibits and the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

    Notably, Seymur Ahmadov, head of the Azerbaijani stand, was elected for the first time to the Executive Board of the Luxembourg International Market Organizing Committee.

    The fair featured 63 national stands and attracted nearly 40,000 visitors.

    Azərbaycan Lüksemburq Beynəlxalq Bazarında öz stendi ilə təmsil olunub
    Азербайджан представил свой стенд на Международном базаре в Люксембурге

