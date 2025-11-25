Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan's Kalbajar to celebrate City Day with concerts and fireworks

    Cultural policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 10:22
    Azerbaijan's Kalbajar to celebrate City Day with concerts and fireworks

    Kalbajar will host fireworks today as part of its City Day celebrations, Report informs.

    Throughout the day, visitors will be able to enjoy short theatrical performances and various themed exhibitions.

    In the evening, a concert featuring prominent artists is scheduled, followed by a festive fireworks display to conclude the celebrations.

    Kəlbəcər Şəhəri Günü münasibətilə atəşfəşanlıq olacaq
    В честь Дня города Кяльбаджар состоится праздничный салют

