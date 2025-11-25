Azerbaijan's Kalbajar to celebrate City Day with concerts and fireworks
Cultural policy
- 25 November, 2025
- 10:22
Kalbajar will host fireworks today as part of its City Day celebrations, Report informs.
Throughout the day, visitors will be able to enjoy short theatrical performances and various themed exhibitions.
In the evening, a concert featuring prominent artists is scheduled, followed by a festive fireworks display to conclude the celebrations.
Latest News
12:18
Giovanni Cristofoli: World needs hydrocarbons for decades to comeEnergy
12:16
Babak Huseynov: Bahar field holds major potentialEnergy
12:15
New $300M port to be built in Kazakhstan's AktauRegion
11:58
BP: Future of Caspian region depends on ability of oil and gas industry to changeEnergy
11:55
Baku to host OIC Cultural Festival and Creative Week 2025 next weekCultural policy
11:50
Qatar aims to expand economic ties with Azerbaijan through strategic cooperationBusiness
11:45
Ilham Aliyev сongratulates Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and HerzegovinaForeign policy
11:42
BP warns of production cuts at ACG due to technical constraintsEnergy
11:40