Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss cultural cooperation

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed cultural cooperation, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and Pakistan's Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, who is visiting Azerbaijan within the framework of the OIC Culture Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025.

During the meeting, Minister Karimli expressed gratitude for the brotherly country's high-level representation at the international festival. He noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Pakistan are united by strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood, and highlighted that the sincere relations between the leaders of the two countries have ensured the high level of bilateral ties.

It was highlighted that Pakistan has always unequivocally supported Azerbaijan's just cause, and relations between the two countries are strengthening year by year.

Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi thanked for the warm meeting, stressing that there is great potential for cooperation in the field of culture. He underlined the necessity of preparing a roadmap and cooperation program to realize this potential.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on cooperation across various areas of culture.

At the end, Azerbaijani publications were presented to the Pakistani minister, and commemorative photos were taken.