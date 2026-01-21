Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for cultural cooperation
Cultural policy
- 21 January, 2026
- 15:34
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Moldova, Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, met with Moldova's Minister of Culture, Cristian Jardan, to discuss the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the cultural sector, Report informs.
According to the ambassador's statement on X, the meeting provided an opportunity to address issues related to cultural collaboration between the two countries and explore ways to further strengthen and expand these ties in the future.
