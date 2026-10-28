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    Azerbaijan has long been a meeting point of cultures, heritage chief says

    Cultural policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 16:09
    Azerbaijan has long been a meeting point of cultures, heritage chief says

    Azerbaijan has been a meeting point for different religious traditions and cultures for centuries, said Sabina Hajiyeva, head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage.

    Report informs that she was speaking at a session titled "Museums and Heritage Sites as Spaces for Intercultural Dialogue," held as part of the seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

    She said Azerbaijan's architectural and religious monuments clearly demonstrate this diversity.

    "In Azerbaijan, churches, synagogues and mosques can be found close to one another. This shows that this observation is grounded in reality," she said.

    Hajiyeva noted that Azerbaijan has 144 museums, each housing a wealth of interesting exhibits.

    "Following the liberation of Garabagh and East Zangazur, work is underway to restore all religious and historical monuments in these regions. This demonstrates Azerbaijan's great care for the protection of tangible and intangible cultural heritage," she said.

    She added that Azerbaijan remains committed to protecting monuments, cultural sites and traditions recognized nationally and internationally.

    "Through international cooperation, Azerbaijan ensures the preservation of cultural heritage for future generations and promotes intercultural dialogue," Hajiyeva said.

    7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue multiculturalism
    Səbinə Hacıyeva: Azərbaycan əsrlər boyu dini ənənələrin və mədəniyyətlərin qovuşduğu məkan olub
    Сабина Гаджиева: Азербайджан веками был местом слияния культур и религий
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