ART Weekend Festival opens at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

The official opening of the ART Weekend festival took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center on October 31. Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Association with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, ART Weekend brought together artists, cultural figures, and curators from various countries.

According to Report, the opening ceremony was attended by the project"s initiator, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, Leyla Aliyeva, as well as Arzu Aliyeva and Alyona Aliyeva. Also present were Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alakbarov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, and other distinguished guests.

Throughout the festival, a variety of exhibitions, meetings, and performances will be held across different galleries, museums, educational institutions, and historic sites in the capital. The opening event at the Heydar Aliyev Center featured the exhibitions "My Seas, My Oceans" and "The Triumph of Form," showcasing works by renowned Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero.

Guests also enjoyed a dance performance by DanceAbility Azerbaijan. The inclusive company aims to promote social inclusion through workshops, teacher training programs, and joint performances involving both people with and without disabilities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Presidential Assistant and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov emphasized that Azerbaijan, and Baku in particular, now host many prestigious international events. "It is very gratifying that art lovers have gathered here today. For the first time, a major Art Weekend is being held in Baku at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva. Around 40 art events are planned throughout the city," he said. "We invite residents and guests of Baku to visit these wonderful exhibitions. Currently, the Heydar Aliyev Center continues to host traditional exhibitions, concerts, and conferences. Today we are proud to exhibit works by the famous Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero."

Curator of the exhibition "The Triumph of Form" and daughter of Fernando Botero, Lina Botero, noted that her father"s creative legacy lies in the parallel development of painting and sculpture:

"On one hand, he worked as a painter; on the other, he created sculptures, shaping forms with the strength of his fingers. Today, his monumental sculptures are displayed in many major cities across the world. His works have been exhibited in some of the most renowned venues - along the Champs-Élysées in Paris and on Park Avenue in New York. Last year, a new sculpture exhibition opened in the historic center of Rome."

Lina Botero emphasized that the works featured in the exhibition reflect her father"s distinctive artistic style - simple in form yet profound in meaning.

Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and People"s Artist Farhad Khalilov stated that Azerbaijani artists have always shown great interest in Latin American art:

"Our masters have been deeply drawn not only to Latin American visual arts but also to its literature and music. Many of our artists have found inspiration in the works of Latin American masters."

Following the speeches, guests became acquainted with the exhibition "The Triumph of Form," which showcases the works of Fernando Botero.

The Colombian artist and sculptor, known for depicting people, animals, and various figures in exaggeratedly voluminous forms, created his own unmistakable style - Boterismo. His solo exhibition "The Triumph of Form," presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center, features more than 100 of his most renowned works.

The displayed pieces span the 70-year creative journey of the Colombian artist. Botero"s works are distinguished by their vivid colors and life-affirming spirit. In total, Fernando Botero produced over 3,000 paintings and more than 200 sculptures.

Fernando Botero succeeded in capturing the attention and admiration of audiences worldwide.

The artist, whose exhibitions have been held in museums in more than 30 countries and have attracted millions of visitors, left Colombia at the age of 20. Yet, his homeland always remained his main source of inspiration. Calling himself "the most Colombian of Colombians," Botero often returned in his works to the themes of childhood memories, Latin American life, still lifes, and bullfighting. In doing so, he managed to combine the universal spirit of the Italian Renaissance with the vibrant energy of Latin America.

The central theme of the exhibition "My Seas, My Oceans," presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center, is closely tied to the ART Weekend project. Water has been chosen as the main symbol of the festival - representing resilience, renewal, and collective memory.

The main goal of the exhibition is to call for the preservation of water resources. It highlights the importance of protecting water - one of the planet"s most vital and irreplaceable assets - amid climate change, global warming, and fragile ecosystems.

First debuted in Geneva in 2022, the exhibition laid the foundation for a global dialogue on protecting aquatic ecosystems. It is being presented in Baku for the first time.

The exhibition features works by contemporary artists reflecting a range of global issues - from pollution and overfishing to the loss of biodiversity.

In these works, water is depicted as a source of life, renewal, and imagination. Artists, sculptors, and multimedia creators explore themes of water, climate change, sustainable development, and marine biodiversity, using art to call for the preservation of our seas, oceans, and shared future.

The ecological system of the planet"s water resources - seas and oceans covering more than 70 percent of the Earth"s surface - faces increasing negative impact. The exhibition sends a global message about the need to reduce and prevent this impact through the language of art, while drawing attention to broader environmental challenges.

Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta told journalists that ART Weekend is an international-level event taking place across various locations in the city. He noted that the exhibition of Fernando Botero, one of the greatest sculptors of the 20th century, was opening that day:

"I believe many people are still unfamiliar with his work, and this exhibition will be an exciting discovery for them."

Art advisor and curator Viola Reichel said she was very proud to be in Azerbaijan:

"We are spending a truly inspiring weekend. I was absolutely amazed to see so many extraordinary works of art here at the Heydar Aliyev Center."

New York-based publisher Sam Morris shared that this was his first visit to Azerbaijan. He said that Baku has magnificent architecture, delicious cuisine, and a rich culture:

"I believe art should be used as a platform to spread important messages around the world. Recycling, reducing carbon footprints, and protecting marine life can make a tremendous contribution to keeping our oceans clean."

Art historian and curator Zelfira Tregulova emphasized that the opening of Fernando Botero"s exhibition - one of the most outstanding artists of the 20th century - coinciding with ART Weekend in Baku, was a remarkable event:

"His art captivates everyone with its immense positive energy. It reflects both Colombian national traditions and the Mexican muralist school, while also demonstrating a deep understanding of European classical art. Botero uniquely combines all these influences. We are truly delighted to bring such an important artistic event to Baku."

The ART Weekend festival, held for the first time in the Azerbaijani capital, will run until November 2.