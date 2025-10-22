Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Yalchin Rafiyev participates in UNESCO climate conference

    COP29
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 16:48
    Yalchin Rafiyev participates in UNESCO climate conference

    COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev today participated in the UNESCO conference "From Baku to Belém: Building Informed and Sustainable Societies for Climate Action," according to the COP29 official X account, Report informs.

    Speaking at the conference, Rafiyev highlighted Azerbaijan's partnership with UNESCO to improve global client resilience through scientific research and education programmes, and reinforced Azerbaijan's ongoing commitment to leading global sustainability efforts.

    Yalçın Rəfiyev UNESCO-nun iqlim konfransında iştirak edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Азербайджан обсудил климатические инициативы на конференции ЮНЕСКО

