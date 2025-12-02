Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan successfully concluded its COP29 Presidency

    COP29
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 10:51
    Azerbaijan has successfully concluded its COP29 Presidency, according to Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and Lead Negotiator for COP29, Report informs.

    Speaking at the international conference titled, The Role of Universities in Green Energy and Sustainability, held at ADA University, Rafiyev noted that Azerbaijan hosted COP29 very successfully:

    "We have successfully completed our presidency. We are still working on some objectives."

    Yalçın Rəfiyev: Azərbaycan COP29-a sədrliyini müvəffəqiyyətlə başa çatdırdı
    Ялчын Рафиев: Азербайджан успешно завершил председательство на COP29

