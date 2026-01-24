Türkiye appoints high-level UN climate leader for COP31

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Samed Agirbas, chairman of the Turkish Zero Waste Foundation, has been appointed as the UN High-Level Leader for Climate Action at the COP31 climate conference, which Türkiye will host this year, COP31 President and Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum wrote on X, Report informs.

    "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Samed Agirbas as the High-Level Leader for the COP31 climate summit, which Türkiye will host this year and which will bring together representatives from 197 countries," he wrote.

    Murat Kurum also expressed confidence that Agirbas will make a significant contribution to the success of the COP31 process.

    Türkiye was elected to host the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in November 2025. The conference will be held in Antalya November 9-20 this year, but the main negotiations in preparation for COP31 will be conducted in Australia.

    Türkiyə COP31-ə BMT-nin İqlim dəyişmələri üzrə yüksək səviyyəli çempionu təyin edib
    Турция назначила лидера высокого уровня ООН по климату на COP31

