Nizami Ganjavi International Center actively participates in COP30

    • 17 November, 2025
    • 16:13
    The Nizami Ganjavi International Center actively took part in high-level discussions on climate resilience, sustainable development, and inclusive transitions at the 30th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP30), held in Belém, Brazil.

    According to Report, the delegation included center members such as Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly; Jean Baderschneider, Board Member of Fortescue and former Vice President of ExxonMobil; and Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, President of COP20.

    Speaking at the COP30 Local Leaders Forum, Maria Fernanda Espinosa emphasized that cities are both vulnerable and transformative power centers in the face of the climate crisis, highlighting the importance of ensuring a just transition.

    During the conference, the center's representatives joined international initiatives on biodiversity protection, sustainable ecosystem management, and combating wildlife crimes. They also exchanged views with partners on continuing the legacy established at COP29 in Baku.

    The Nizami Ganjavi International Center additionally participated in the Global Dialogue and the Caspian Sea process, dedicated to strengthening climate cooperation in the Caspian region, underscoring the importance of multilateral action against ecological challenges such as declining water levels, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

    At a special session organized by UNCTAD during COP30, members of the center discussed the role of sustainable trade and investment in implementing national climate commitments (NDCs), as well as opportunities for international cooperation in building low-emission value chains.

    Nizami Gəncəvi Beynəlxalq Mərkəzi COP30-da fəal iştirak edib
    Международный центр Низами Гянджеви принял участие в обуждениях на COP30

