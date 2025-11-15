Nigar Arpadarai participates in parliamentary meeting within COP30

Nigar Arpadarai, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, has participated in a parliamentary meeting held during COP30 in Belem, Brazil, Report informs.

This year's event was organized by the Brazilian Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The MP spoke at a panel discussion titled "Strengthening Parliamentary Action to Implement Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)," held during the event.

Arpadarai noted the historic significance of the outcomes of COP29, held in Baku last year, and emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary action in the fight against climate change.