    Nigar Arpadarai participates in parliamentary meeting within COP30

    • 15 November, 2025
    • 12:08
    Nigar Arpadarai, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, has participated in a parliamentary meeting held during COP30 in Belem, Brazil, Report informs.

    This year's event was organized by the Brazilian Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

    The MP spoke at a panel discussion titled "Strengthening Parliamentary Action to Implement Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)," held during the event.

    Arpadarai noted the historic significance of the outcomes of COP29, held in Baku last year, and emphasized the importance of strengthening parliamentary action in the fight against climate change.

    Nigar Arpadarai COP29 Azerbaijan
    Nigar Arpadarai COP30 çərçivəsində keçirilən parlament görüşündə iştirak edib
    Нигяр Арпадараи приняла участие в парламентской встрече в рамках COP30

