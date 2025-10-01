COP29 president: Azerbaijan to achieve full climate resilience by 2040
COP29
- 01 October, 2025
- 15:42
Azerbaijan will achieve full climate resilience by 2040, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said on the third day of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.
He noted that Azerbaijan is also contributing to the fight against climate change by optimizing urban transport:
"The development of the metro in Azerbaijan and the implementation of a number of projects in this area will have a positive impact on the country's environmental situation. We have already achieved increased public transport efficiency through the introduction of electric buses and plan to apply similar approaches to other modes of transport," he added.
