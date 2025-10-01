Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    COP29 president: Azerbaijan to achieve full climate resilience by 2040

    COP29
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 15:42
    Azerbaijan will achieve full climate resilience by 2040, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said on the third day of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.

    He noted that Azerbaijan is also contributing to the fight against climate change by optimizing urban transport:

    "The development of the metro in Azerbaijan and the implementation of a number of projects in this area will have a positive impact on the country's environmental situation. We have already achieved increased public transport efficiency through the introduction of electric buses and plan to apply similar approaches to other modes of transport," he added.

    COP29-un Prezidenti: Azərbaycan 2040-cı ildə iqlim dayanıqlılığına uyğun ölkəyə çevriləcək
    Президент COP29: К 2040 году Азербайджан достигнет полной климатической устойчивости

