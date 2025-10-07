Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    COP29 Presidency hosts event in London with Commonwealth Secretariat

    COP29
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 10:35
    COP29 Presidency hosts event in London with Commonwealth Secretariat

    The COP29 Presidency is in London to co-host a Flagship Dialogue on Sea Level Fluctuations and Unequal Consequences alongside the Commonwealth Secretariat, COP29 official X account says, Report informs.

    "This event will highlight the environmental, economic and human challenges arising from both sea level changes. It marks an important milestone in the Republic of Azerbaijan's partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat," the page says.

    COP29 Sədrliyi Londonda dəniz səviyyəsində dəyişikliklərin təsirilərini müzakirə edir
    Председательство Азербайджана в COP29 обсуждает в Лондоне проблемы изменения уровня моря

