COP29 Presidency hosts event in London with Commonwealth Secretariat
COP29
- 07 October, 2025
- 10:35
The COP29 Presidency is in London to co-host a Flagship Dialogue on Sea Level Fluctuations and Unequal Consequences alongside the Commonwealth Secretariat, COP29 official X account says, Report informs.
"This event will highlight the environmental, economic and human challenges arising from both sea level changes. It marks an important milestone in the Republic of Azerbaijan's partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat," the page says.
