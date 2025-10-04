Climate Action Week concludes in Azerbaijan with global participation

The second edition of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), organised in partnership with London Climate Action Week, concluded today after an intensive one-week programme engaging up to 3000 people, Report informs.

The event once again positioned Azerbaijan at the heart of the global climate conversation. Over the course of 46 events and sessions held across more than 8 venues in the capital, and covering over 30 themes, the week brought together government officilas, former prime ministers and presidents, parliamentarians, scientists, business leaders, women leaders, youth movements, climate champions, and international organisations from the United Nations, Nizami Ganjavi International Centre and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to SEBRAE (Brazil), to forge dialogue and accelerate momentum towards COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

Speakers and participants represented over 25 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, underscoring the international scope of the week. The breadth of topics reflected the complexity of the climate challenge:

Climate finance and accountability, exploring mechanisms to mobilise resources for just transitions.

Energy transition and mobility, with a focus on renewables, innovation, and city-level solutions.

Adaptation and resilience, sharing cross-regional experiences in facing climate risks.

Food systems and circular economy, highlighting pathways for sustainable consumption and production.

Gender and leadership, focused on empowering women to take leadership roles in climate policy and action.

Throughout, BCAW emphasised the central role of science, business, and parliamentary leadership in turning ambition into action.

BCAW 2025 took place on the heels of Rio Climate Action Week and ahead of COP30, showing how the road from Rio to Baku to Belém is shaping global ambition. For Azerbaijan, which will hand over the COP presidency to Brazil next month, the week was not only about convening dialogue but also about bolstering its climate legacy. The international focus and broad participation underscored that Baku's role will resonate well beyond Belém.

International parliamentarians and experts joined scientists, businesses, and youth representatives to exchange lessons and craft joint priorities, ensuring that outcomes from BCAW feed directly into COP30 preparations.

The final day of BCAW 2025 embodied the spirit of the week with two flagship events: "Youth Voices for Climate", spotlighting next-generation leadership, and "Walk the Talk", which transformed commitments into concrete actions.