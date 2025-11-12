Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action opens at COP30
COP29
- 12 November, 2025
- 15:38
The COP29 Presidency co-hosted the first formal meeting of the Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action at COP30, Report informs.
"This Dialogue, launched in Baku last year, will provide a platform that ensures water is included as a key part of climate decision-making and that action on water is coordinated between COPs and other international forums," the COP29 Azerbaijan posted on X.
Latest News
16:12
President Ilham Aliyev: Issues related to employment are a top priority in the regionsDomestic policy
16:09
Azerbaijan's Social Protection Fund invests 180M manats in H1Finance
16:03
Moldovan minister: Chisinau, Baku seek to expand ties despite logistical hurdlesForeign policy
15:59
Photo
ASCO sees 17% growth in liquid, dry cargo transportation via its vesselsInfrastructure
15:45
CBA: Azerbaijani SMEs have low potential to create added valueBusiness
15:38
Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action opens at COP30COP29
15:34
Azerbaijan, China discuss implementation of green energy projectsBusiness
15:32
President of Azerbaijan approves amendments to Law 'On Mortgage'Finance
15:20