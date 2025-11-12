Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action opens at COP30

    COP29
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 15:38
    The COP29 Presidency co-hosted the first formal meeting of the Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action at COP30, Report informs.

    "This Dialogue, launched in Baku last year, will provide a platform that ensures water is included as a key part of climate decision-making and that action on water is coordinated between COPs and other international forums," the COP29 Azerbaijan posted on X.

