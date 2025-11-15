Baku Continuity Coalition for Urban Climate Action holds panel discussions at COP30

Panel discussions of the Baku Continuity Coalition for Urban Climate Action, established under Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29, have taken place on the sidelines of the COP30 climate conference, Report informs.

The event was organized by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture with the support of the UN Human Settlements Program.

The discussion was moderated by Cecilia Kinuthia-Njenga, Director of the UNFCCC Secretariat's Unit. Opening remarks were made by COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, and representatives of international organizations. They noted the importance of the Baku Coalition as a platform for sharing experiences and joint action to address climate challenges at the city level.

Representatives of UNEP, WRI, and relevant agencies from Türkiye, Kenya, and Brazil participated in the panel discussions. The speakers emphasized the need to strengthen intersectoral cooperation to create sustainable and healthy cities.

In conclusion, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev noted that the coalition will continue its work not only at future climate conferences, but also at other global venues, including the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be hosted by Baku.