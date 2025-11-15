Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Baku Continuity Coalition for Urban Climate Action holds panel discussions at COP30

    COP29
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 16:52
    Baku Continuity Coalition for Urban Climate Action holds panel discussions at COP30

    Panel discussions of the Baku Continuity Coalition for Urban Climate Action, established under Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29, have taken place on the sidelines of the COP30 climate conference, Report informs.

    The event was organized by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture with the support of the UN Human Settlements Program.

    The discussion was moderated by Cecilia Kinuthia-Njenga, Director of the UNFCCC Secretariat's Unit. Opening remarks were made by COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, and representatives of international organizations. They noted the importance of the Baku Coalition as a platform for sharing experiences and joint action to address climate challenges at the city level.

    Representatives of UNEP, WRI, and relevant agencies from Türkiye, Kenya, and Brazil participated in the panel discussions. The speakers emphasized the need to strengthen intersectoral cooperation to create sustainable and healthy cities.

    In conclusion, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev noted that the coalition will continue its work not only at future climate conferences, but also at other global venues, including the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be hosted by Baku.

    Azerbaijan COP29 UNFCCC Yalchin Rafiyev Anar Guliyev
    Photo
    COP30-da Şəhərlərin iqlim fəaliyyəti üçün Bakı Davamlılıq Koalisiyasının panel müzakirələri keçirilib
    Photo
    На COP30 прошли панельные обсуждения Бакинской коалиции устойчивого развития городов

    Latest News

    17:34

    Participants of int'l congress in Tashkent adopt final declaration

    Region
    17:31

    SOCAR gets highest rating in last 8 years

    Energy
    17:15

    Expert predicts growing importance of Middle Corridor for Central Asian countries

    Infrastructure
    17:07

    Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in meeting of Central Asian FMs for first time

    Foreign policy
    16:52
    Photo

    Baku Continuity Coalition for Urban Climate Action holds panel discussions at COP30

    COP29
    16:31
    Photo

    Legendary tenor Placido Domingo performs at Heydar Aliyev Center

    Cultural policy
    16:07
    Photo

    Green Growth Portal officially launched within COP30

    Infrastructure
    16:02

    Expert: Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan rapidly strengthening cooperation in energy sector

    Energy
    15:50

    Alimbekov: Baku-Tashkent cultural ties continue to develop through literary exchange

    Culture
    All News Feed