Azerbaijani delegation to visit Türkiye to share COP29 experience
COP29
- 02 December, 2025
- 11:14
Türkiye is expected to host an Azerbaijani delegation to benefit from Azerbaijan's COP29 experience, Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and Lead Negotiator for COP29, told journalists, Report informs.
According to him, Türkiye's hosting of COP31 will increase regional attention to environmental and ecological issues following Azerbaijan's leadership:
"We have offered our support to Türkiye. The Turkish side is also interested, and in the near future, the Azerbaijani delegation is scheduled to be received in Türkiye," Rafiyev said.
