Azerbaijan presents new NDC at COP30

COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev has announced Azerbaijan's new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) at the COP30 conference in Brazil, Report informs.

"The Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev announced Azerbaijan"s NDC3.0 at COP30. New NDC advances Azerbaijan"s previous 2050 emissions reduction target by fifteen years, committing to a 40% reduction by 2035. This represents a major step up in ambition and reaffirms Azerbaijan"s strong commitment to climate action, resilience, and a sustainable future," reads a message posted on the COP29 page on X.