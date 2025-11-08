Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Azerbaijan presents new NDC at COP30

    COP29
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 17:07
    Azerbaijan presents new NDC at COP30

    COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev has announced Azerbaijan's new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) at the COP30 conference in Brazil, Report informs.

    "The Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev announced Azerbaijan"s NDC3.0 at COP30. New NDC advances Azerbaijan"s previous 2050 emissions reduction target by fifteen years, committing to a 40% reduction by 2035. This represents a major step up in ambition and reaffirms Azerbaijan"s strong commitment to climate action, resilience, and a sustainable future," reads a message posted on the COP29 page on X.

    Azerbaijan NDC COP29
    Azərbaycan COP30-da yeni NDC təqdim edib
    Азербайджан представил новый NDC на СОР30

    Latest News

    17:24
    Photo

    More than 30,000 trees planted in forest fund in honor of Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    Ecology
    17:23

    Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity benefits entire South Caucasus

    Region
    17:19
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani leaders have joint dinner

    Other
    17:07

    Azerbaijan presents new NDC at COP30

    COP29
    16:46
    Photo

    5th anniversary of Victory Day celebrated at Azerbaijan's foreign representations

    Military
    16:44

    President of Azerbaijan: Patriotism and our moral qualities are among the main factors of our glorious Victory

    Military
    16:43

    Yuriy Husyev wishes Azerbaijan peace, prosperity on occasion of Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    16:40

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post about military parade in Baku

    Domestic policy
    16:22
    Photo

    Exhibition of local artists opens in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Culture
    All News Feed