ASCO's Shirvan crane vessel undergoes major overhaul

The Shirvan crane vessel operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, has undergone a major overhaul, Report informs, citing ASCO.

As part of the works carried out at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard, repairs were performed on the vessel's windlass system, oil and water coolers, air bottle fittings, pumps for various purposes, separators, compressors, auxiliary generators, electric motors and piping systems. In addition, the necessary inspection and repair works were carried out on the automation systems, navigation equipment and electrical components.

Repair works were also carried out in the crew accommodation areas, sanitary facilities and mess rooms. Watertight doors, portholes and ventilation hatches were also repaired.

The 100-ton crane boom and all slewing rings were dismantled, overhauled and reinstalled, and all crane wire ropes were replaced.

The overhaul of the main and auxiliary engines was carried out by specialists of a floating workshop operating within the Caspian Offshore Fleet.

To inspect the technical condition of the underwater part, the vessel was lifted at the shipyard. Repairs were carried out on the propeller and rudder system, bottom and side fittings and sacrificial anodes. Damaged steel plates and strakes in both the underwater and above-water parts of the vessel were replaced. After completion of cleaning and painting, fenders on both sides of the vessel were renewed.

Upon completion of the works, the vessel's crane system successfully passed testing. The vessel was also taken to sea trials to check the operation of mechanical and electrical equipment under operating conditions. Following successful trials, the vessel was submitted to the Register for classification.

The Shirvan crane vessel is 98.5 metres long and 17 metres wide. The vessel is equipped with two main engines, each with a power output of 2,400 horsepower.