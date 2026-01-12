Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Landmines and unexploded ordnance cleared from liberated areas in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 12:03
    Landmines and unexploded ordnance cleared from liberated areas in Azerbaijan

    On January 5-11, 25 anti-tank mines, 152 anti-personnel mines, and 636 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Report informs, citing the weekly demining update of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

    According to ANAMA, a total of 875.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines during this period.

    ANAMA, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies, conducted demining operations in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan. Operations were also carried out in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.

    landmines unexploded ordnance Azerbaijan's liberated territories ANAMA
    Ötən həftə 875 hektardan çox ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На минувшей неделе от мин очищена территория площадью более 875 га

    Latest News

    12:03

    Landmines and unexploded ordnance cleared from liberated areas in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:55

    Venezuela frees 2 more Italians - PM

    Other countries
    11:46

    Philippine landfill collapse death toll hits 8

    Other countries
    11:44

    Kazakh security committee detains one of State Revenue Department heads

    Region
    11:19

    Gold, silver prices hit new all-time highs

    Finance
    11:09
    Photo

    ASCO's Shirvan crane vessel undergoes major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    10:53

    Azerbaijani Parliament's 2026 spring session committee meetings to begin on January 16

    Milli Majlis
    10:42

    ADY launches regular Ganja–Gabala–Ganja passenger train service

    Infrastructure
    10:30

    Amirbayov: Green energy opens new opportunities for Azerbaijan, Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed