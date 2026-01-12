Landmines and unexploded ordnance cleared from liberated areas in Azerbaijan

On January 5-11, 25 anti-tank mines, 152 anti-personnel mines, and 636 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Report informs, citing the weekly demining update of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to ANAMA, a total of 875.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines during this period.

ANAMA, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service (SBS), and four private companies, conducted demining operations in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan. Operations were also carried out in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.