Azerbaijani Parliament's 2026 spring session committee meetings to begin on January 16

The first committee meeting of the Milli Majlis during the 2026 spring session will be held on January 16, Report informs.

The parliament's spring session will begin with a meeting of the Regional Issues Committee.

The agenda of the committee meeting will include a report on the work carried out by the committee during the 2025 autumn session, as well as a draft work plan for the upcoming spring session.

The vacation period of Milli Majlis deputies will end on January 15.

In line with the parliament's Internal Charter, the spring session officially begins on February 1 and continues until May 31. However, since February 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the spring session of the Milli Majlis will start on February 2.