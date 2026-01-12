Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijani Parliament's 2026 spring session committee meetings to begin on January 16

    Milli Majlis
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 10:53
    Azerbaijani Parliament's 2026 spring session committee meetings to begin on January 16

    The first committee meeting of the Milli Majlis during the 2026 spring session will be held on January 16, Report informs.

    The parliament's spring session will begin with a meeting of the Regional Issues Committee.

    The agenda of the committee meeting will include a report on the work carried out by the committee during the 2025 autumn session, as well as a draft work plan for the upcoming spring session.

    The vacation period of Milli Majlis deputies will end on January 15.

    In line with the parliament's Internal Charter, the spring session officially begins on February 1 and continues until May 31. However, since February 1 falls on a Sunday this year, the spring session of the Milli Majlis will start on February 2.

    Milli Majlis spring session Regional Issues Committee
    Milli Məclisin yaz sessiyasının ilk komitə iclası yanvarın 16-da keçiriləcək
    Комитеты ММ начнут работу с 16 января

    Latest News

    12:03

    Landmines and unexploded ordnance cleared from liberated areas in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:55

    Venezuela frees 2 more Italians - PM

    Other countries
    11:46

    Philippine landfill collapse death toll hits 8

    Other countries
    11:44

    Kazakh security committee detains one of State Revenue Department heads

    Region
    11:19

    Gold, silver prices hit new all-time highs

    Finance
    11:09
    Photo

    ASCO's Shirvan crane vessel undergoes major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    10:53

    Azerbaijani Parliament's 2026 spring session committee meetings to begin on January 16

    Milli Majlis
    10:42

    ADY launches regular Ganja–Gabala–Ganja passenger train service

    Infrastructure
    10:30

    Amirbayov: Green energy opens new opportunities for Azerbaijan, Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed