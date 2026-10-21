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    Mukhtorkhon Tashkhodjaev: Victories of Azerbaijani Paralympians inspire millions

    Individual sports
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 15:22
    Mukhtorkhon Tashkhodjaev: Victories of Azerbaijani Paralympians inspire millions

    Mukhtorkhon Tashkhodjaev, chairman of the National Paralympic Committee of Uzbekistan, has congratulated the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan on its 30th anniversary.

    Tashkhodjaev particularly highlighted the Azerbaijani committee"s contribution to strengthening the Paralympic movement and creating new opportunities for people with disabilities, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan told Report.

    The head of the Uzbek committee emphasized the bonds of friendship, brotherhood and mutual respect between the two countries. He said that the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes are also welcomed with great joy and satisfaction in Uzbekistan.

    Tashkhodjaev noted that Paralympians' victories are not merely sporting achievements but also a powerful source of inspiration, encouraging millions of people to believe in themselves, overcome life's challenges and confidently pursue their dreams.

    He expressed hope that future victories by Azerbaijani athletes would open the door to new opportunities and inspire generations to come.

    Mukhtorkhon Tashkhodjaev National Paralympic Committee Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations
    Muxtorxon Taşxocayev Azərbaycan Milli Paralimpiya Komitəsini təbrik edib
    Мухторхон Ташходжаев: Победы азербайджанских паралимпийцев вдохновляют миллионы людей
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