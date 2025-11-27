Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Yarub al-Qudah: Azerbaijan can become gateway for Jordan to enter CIS markets

    Business
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 12:33
    Yarub al-Qudah: Azerbaijan can become gateway for Jordan to enter CIS markets

    Azerbaijan can become a gateway for Jordanian companies to enter the markets of CIS countries, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply of Jordan Yarub al-Qudah said during the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, held in Baku.

    "Jordan can become an important gateway for the private sector of Azerbaijan into our region. On the other hand, Jordan has no presence in CIS countries. And we know that Azerbaijan has excellent political, economic and trade relations with CIS member states. We in Jordan believe that Azerbaijan can become the main gateway for us into these countries," Al-Qudah said.

    Yarub Əl-Kuda: "Azərbaycan İordaniyanın MDB ölkələrinin bazarlarına çıxışı üçün qapı ola bilər"
    Яруб Аль-Куда: Азербайджан может стать воротами для выхода Иордании на рынки стран СНГ

