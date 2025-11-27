Yarub al-Qudah: Azerbaijan can become gateway for Jordan to enter CIS markets
- 27 November, 2025
- 12:33
Azerbaijan can become a gateway for Jordanian companies to enter the markets of CIS countries, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply of Jordan Yarub al-Qudah said during the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, held in Baku.
"Jordan can become an important gateway for the private sector of Azerbaijan into our region. On the other hand, Jordan has no presence in CIS countries. And we know that Azerbaijan has excellent political, economic and trade relations with CIS member states. We in Jordan believe that Azerbaijan can become the main gateway for us into these countries," Al-Qudah said.
