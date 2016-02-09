 Top
    ​Video conferences for persons interested in business relations with the US are organized

    Azerbaijani entrepreneurs can join an online conference

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Trading US-Azerbaijan Chamber (USACC) organizes regular video conferences on various topics for businessmen interested in business relations with the United States.

    Report informs citing AzPromo, topics, dates, speakers of videoconferences and other information are announced in advance. Azerbaijani entrepreneurs can join a video conference online. For registration please don't hesitate to visit chamber@usacc.org.

    In order to obtain further information on video conferencing you can apply to AzPromo.

