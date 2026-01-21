Value of Azerbaijan's gold imports surpassed $5 billion in Jan.-Nov. 2025

In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 48,402 kilograms of gold (including semi-processed forms such as bars, wire, profiles, plates, gold sheets thicker than 0.15 mm, strips, and ribbons, regardless of substrate), valued at just over $5.042 billion, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the imports grew by 42% in volume and rose 86% in value.

During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan imported gold from:

- Australia: 8,099 kg of gold (- 47%) worth $889.8 million (-26%);

- The US: 6,458 kg (-41%) worth $725.6 million (-18%);

- Russia: 6,784 kg (+3 times) worth $656.8 million (+4 times);

- The UK: 4,861 kg worth $481.3 million;

- Switzerland: 3,453 kg (+75%) worth $396.3 million (+2.6 times).

In 2020–2023, Azerbaijan imported a total of 1,724 kg of gold worth $98.3 million. In contrast, in 2024 alone, imports surged to 41,078 kg worth $3.313 billion.

In the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported gold only to Switzerland, delivering 4,312 kg worth $297.45 million, which is 59% more in value and 8.5% more in volume compared to last year.