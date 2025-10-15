Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    UK trade envoy Lord Alderdice to visit Azerbaijan in December

    Business
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 16:24
    UK trade envoy Lord Alderdice to visit Azerbaijan in December

    Lord John Alderdice, the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan and Central Asia, will visit Azerbaijan this December, British Ambassador Fergus Auld told Report.

    During his trip, Lord Alderdice will begin his visit in Baku and is also expected to travel to regions outside the capital. "Regional visits are planned but not yet confirmed, so we cannot disclose locations at this stage," the ambassador noted.

    Lord Alderdice, a member of the UK's House of Lords, was appointed to the envoy role in January 2025. A seasoned Northern Irish politician, he previously served as Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly from 1998 to 2004 and has held several high-level positions throughout his career.

    His upcoming visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between the UK and Azerbaijan.

    Britaniyanın ticarət elçisi dekabrda Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Британский торговый посланник в декабре посетит Азербайджан

