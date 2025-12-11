Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    NASA loses contact with its Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for past decade

    Education and science
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 09:07
    NASA loses contact with its Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for past decade

    NASA has lost contact with a spacecraft that has orbited Mars for more than a decade, Report informs via AP.

    Maven abruptly stopped communicating to ground stations over the weekend. NASA said this week that it was working fine before it went behind the red planet. When it reappeared, there was only silence.

    Launched in 2013, Maven began studying the upper Martian atmosphere and its interaction with the solar wind once reaching the red planet the following year. Scientists ended up blaming the sun for Mars losing most of its atmosphere to space over the eons, turning it from wet and warm to the dry and cold world it is today.

    Maven also has served as a communication relay for NASA's two Mars rovers, Curiosity and Perseverance.

    Engineering investigations are underway, according to NASA.

    NASA has two other spacecraft around Mars that are still active: Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, launched in 2005, and Mars Odyssey, launched in 2001.

    NASA Mars Maven spacecraft
    NASA Mars orbitində öz kosmik gəmisi ilə əlaqəni itirib
    NASA потеряло связь со своим аппаратом на орбите Марса

    Latest News

    09:40

    CBA currency exchange rates (11.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:35

    US bombers join Japanese jets in military drills

    Other countries
    09:30

    Federal politicians in Australia charge taxpayers $1.1M for family travel in 12 months

    Other countries
    09:26

    Qarabag Head Coach satisfied with his players' performance against Ajax

    Football
    09:18

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Kenya

    Foreign policy
    09:14

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:07

    NASA loses contact with its Maven spacecraft orbiting Mars for past decade

    Education and science
    08:58

    Papoyan: Europe interested in Armenia's opening borders with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Region
    08:51
    Photo

    Photos from Qarabag - Ajax match

    Football
    All News Feed