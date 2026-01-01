US discussed security guarantees for Kyiv with ‘European Three' and Ukraine — Witkoff

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Representatives of the US, UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine held telephone consultations to discuss strengthening security guarantees for Kyiv, US special presidential envoy Steven Witkoff announced on X, Report informs.

    As he wrote, he has just "had a productive call <...> to discuss advancing the next steps in the European peace process."

    "We focused on how to move the discussions forward in a practical way on behalf of peace process, including strengthening security guarantees and developing effective deconfliction mechanisms to help end the war and ensure it does not restart," he wrote.

    According to the US leader's special representative, one of the topics of conversation was economic assistance to Ukraine and its recovery after the conflict.

    "Many additional details were discussed, and we will continue this important work and coordination in the New Year," Witkoff added.

    As he specified, the conversation took place between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the American leader's son-in-law, entrepreneur Jared Kushner, the UK Prime Minister's national security adviser Jonathan Powell, the French President's adviser on foreign affairs Emmanuel Bonn, the German Chancellor's adviser on foreign policy issues Gunther Sautter, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

